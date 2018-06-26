WFP Jordan Country Brief, May 2018

Operational Context

Jordan is a lower middle-income country, with a population of 9.5 million, of which 2.9 million are non-citizens, including refugees. Despite this classification, it is a resource-poor, food-deficit country with limited agricultural land, no energy resources and scarce water supply. According to the Department of Statistics, unemployment soared to 18.5 percent during the first quarter of 2018 - the highest in 25 years. Unemployment rate among men stood at 15.3 percent compared to 30 percent among women.

Nationwide, 0.5 percent of Jordanian households are considered food insecure and an additional 13 percent vulnerable to food insecurity. Over 14 percent of the population lives below the poverty line and a third is considered transient poor. Analysis from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) further shows that poverty over the life cycle is concentrated among children, in particular those between the ages of 5 and 12, with proportions reaching 20% for this age group. The 2016 WFP Comprehensive Food Security Monitoring Exercise revealed that the majority of Syrian refugee households living in host communities continue to be either food insecure or vulnerable to food insecurity.

WFP’s programmes are in line with Sustainable Development Goals 2 and 17 and Government strategies and policies such as Jordan 2025, the National Food Security Strategy (2014–2019), Jordan Response Plan for the Syria Crisis (2016–2018), and the United Nations Sustainable Development Framework (2018-2022).

WFP has been present in Jordan since 1964.