26 Jun 2018

WFP Jordan Country Brief, May 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (570.17 KB)

Operational Context

Jordan is a lower middle-income country, with a population of 9.5 million, of which 2.9 million are non-citizens, including refugees. Despite this classification, it is a resource-poor, food-deficit country with limited agricultural land, no energy resources and scarce water supply. According to the Department of Statistics, unemployment soared to 18.5 percent during the first quarter of 2018 - the highest in 25 years. Unemployment rate among men stood at 15.3 percent compared to 30 percent among women.

Nationwide, 0.5 percent of Jordanian households are considered food insecure and an additional 13 percent vulnerable to food insecurity. Over 14 percent of the population lives below the poverty line and a third is considered transient poor. Analysis from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) further shows that poverty over the life cycle is concentrated among children, in particular those between the ages of 5 and 12, with proportions reaching 20% for this age group. The 2016 WFP Comprehensive Food Security Monitoring Exercise revealed that the majority of Syrian refugee households living in host communities continue to be either food insecure or vulnerable to food insecurity.

WFP’s programmes are in line with Sustainable Development Goals 2 and 17 and Government strategies and policies such as Jordan 2025, the National Food Security Strategy (2014–2019), Jordan Response Plan for the Syria Crisis (2016–2018), and the United Nations Sustainable Development Framework (2018-2022).

WFP has been present in Jordan since 1964.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.