WFP Jordan Country Brief, March 2022

** In Numbers**

686,920 total number of beneficiaries reached in March 2022

464,000 refugees assisted through cash-based transfers

1,445 beneficiaries benefited from livelihood activities

USD 83.6 m six months net funding requirements (April - September 2022)

Operational Updates

In March, WFP provided food assistance to around 464,600 vulnerable refugees residing in camps and host communities through cash-based transfers. Most refugees come from Syria, with a minority from Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia.

As part of the preparation for the joint-targeting model for non- Syrian refugees, WFP and UNHCR conducted community consultations to help fine-tune the retargeting model before its rollout in the summer of 2022.

WFP completed the focus group discussions and household interviews in camps and communities as part of its formative research on “nutrition habits of women of reproductive age and pregnant and lactating women”. The report will form a base for developing the social and behaviour change communication campaigns to be rolled out in the summer of 2022.

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) donated packs of dates to be distributed to vulnerable refugees and Jordanians during April. WFP supported all preparations with its various partners for this Ramadan distribution.

From 28 February to 3 March, WFP organized the second visit for KSRelief to Jordan to follow up on their contribution to support 112,000 refugees in camps. The donation covered over three months from December 2021 to March 2022. • School feeding in communities and camps continued in March with the distribution of date bars for over 200,000 students in 18 directorates and 35,000 students in the camps. WFP will suspend the assistance in April during Ramadan and will resume in May until the end of scholastic year.

In March, WFP launched a new school feeding pilot model providing healthy meals for school students in two directorates (South Shoneh and Madaba). An additional 26,000 students to those listed above received a cheese sandwich, fruit and a vegetable four days per week with date bars on the fifth day.

The long-term partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture supporting small-holder farmers continued in March. Sixty-five new small-holder farmers received access to finance for constructing water harvesting reservoirs to increase water-use efficiency and increase production from their farms.