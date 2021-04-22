WFP Jordan Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

513,000 refugees assisted through cash-based transfers in March 2021

7,500 Jordanians and refugees benefited from livelihood activities

USD 108.9 million six months net funding requirements (May – October 2021)

Operational Updates

• In March, WFP had almost completed the expansion of its assistance in response to the covid-19 pandemic, adding a total of about 40,000 refugees residing in host communities who have lost their household income. This expansion uses dedicated funds from the United States of America. Overall, 513,000 refugees residing in camps and host communities are currently eligible to receive monthly food assistance in the form of cash-based transfers. Most refugees come from Syria, with a minority from Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia.

• In Za’atari and Azraq camps, WFP has continued providing in-kind food assistance (a mix of welcome meals and food parcels) to beneficiaries quarantined in the isolation compounds.

Development of an alternative approach using camp shops and biometrics is ongoing. The total number of COVID-19 cases in both camps has reached over 2,400 cases since August 2020.

• WFP has finalized the re-targeting model for Syrian refugees including the vulnerability criteria. The model has been tested, beneficiary lists created and reconciled, communication packages prepared, and WFP and partner staff trained. To raise awareness on funding shortfalls, WFP presented the necessary prioritization plan to the Government and multiple donors.

• In line with WFP’s approach to develop more sustainable approaches to refugee assistance, WFP is in the process of developing a graduation model to allow other agencies to enrol productive refugee households in their projects, thereby meaning they no longer depend on WFP unconditional assistance. WFP has started by mapping and matching refugees’ locations with the sectors that are open to employing refugees. WFP then held a meeting with ILO to explore common interests and areas of sharing expertise and also met with UNHCR for future coordination through the Resilient Youth, Socially and Economically Empowered (RYSE) model.

• The action plan for women’s digital financial inclusion and economic empowerment was finalized after several consultations with HQ and key CO stakeholders. The plan – which includes 22 activities related to digital payments, women economic empowerment and financial inclusion – will define the main priorities for two years under the USD 500,000 grant received from the Gates Foundation.

• WFP has agreed to share the distribution of 50 MT and 127 MT of Saudi dates to vulnerable communities during Ramadan, with the Royal Court and Tkiyet Um Ali respectively. All the necessary agreements are currently under preparation.

• To improve the National Aid Fund’s (NAF) social targeting, WFP continued working on the validation process of Takaful 1 and Takaful 3 programme households in March and was able to complete over 54,000 virtual household visits for both programmes.

Part of the Takaful 3 validation process was implemented virtually using a tool developed with a cooperating partner to document the living conditions of NAF beneficiaries.