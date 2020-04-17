WFP Jordan Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

870,375 Jordanians and refugees assisted in March 2020

480,000 refugees assisted through cash-based transfers

390,375 Jordanian and Syrian school children receiving school snacks

US$ 101 million six months net funding requirements (April - September 2020)

Operational Updates

• In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Jordan has taken strict measures to contain the spread of the virus, including the closure of the kingdom's borders, and the suspension of all travels into the country until further notice. All educational institutions and government offices have been closed and private sector activities suspended. With a population of 10.5 million, including over three million non-citizen or refugees, Jordan was put on a full lockdown on 18 March and curfew as of 21 March to date.

• In response to adapted measures by the Government, WFP in Jordan activated its Business Continuity Plan that allows continued support to those in need of food assistance while reducing the risks of exposure while maintaining presence in camps.

• For programme criticality, WFP has taken all necessary measures to continue its General Food Assistance (GFA) to refugees in camps and communities. WFP has also put on hold all GFA supporting activities including data collection, validation, retargeting exercise and e-card distributions.

• In communities, WFP has shifted April’s food assistance two weeks earlier than planned to ensure all refugees have the chance to buy needed food items. In camps, WFP implemented an extended staggered reload schedule as of 22 March to reduce the number of refugees coming to the contracted shops.

• Refugees in camps continued to have access to a diverse collection of fresh and dry food items at contracted shops and bakeries. WFP continued to coordinate with the Syrian Refugees Affairs Department to ensure preventative measures, including social distancing inside the shops and crowd control are in place in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines.

• WFP put in place protective measures to prevent the coronavirus spreading among assisted populations in refugee camps. These measures included the removal of the rubber from the IrisCameras enabling complete biometrics authenticated touch-less transaction. Hand sanitizers for refugees and shops’ staff were provided and food-restricted vouchers were opened up to the purchase of hygiene products.

• WFP continues to run its call center, through 12 call center staff, responding to, on average, 2,000 calls weekly from refugees related to WFP’s food assistance. Key messages in camps continues to be shared regularly through WFP channels and those of partner agencies.

• WFP continued the provision of technical assistance to the National Aid Fund (NAF). As a contingency plan,

WFP will deliver, through its partner, virtual financial literacy information sessions, and support the enrolment and remote opening of mobile wallets for the newly registered Takaful recipients, thus ensuring that they can receive their first cash assistance from the NAF as early as possible.

• WFP, jointly with the World Bank, is working to provide strategic and operational support to the NAF, in line with the Government’s plan to provide emergency cash assistance to 200,000 vulnerable Jordanian families.

• School feeding activities in support of 420,000 Jordanians and Syrian school children was suspended temporarily as of March 14 due to the closure of schools, curfews and restriction of movements.