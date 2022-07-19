WFP Jordan Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

731,000 people assisted in June 2022 (estimate)

US$ 14.2 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 108.2 m six months (July-December 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP provided food assistance to around 463,000 vulnerable refugees residing in camps and host communities through cash-based transfers. Most refugees come from Syria, with a minority from Iraq, Yemen, Sudan,

Somalia and other countries.

• In June, WFP began distributing dates donated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) in Za’atari, Azraq and King Abdullah Park camps.

• As part of WFP’s initiative to transition its cash-based transfer modality to mobile money, WFP conducted 56 information sessions to almost 3,300 households in Ajloun, Aqaba, Balqa, Karak, and Tafileh governorates. A total of around 1,700 households registered their e-wallets with WFP. Some 800 households will receive their assistance through mobile money for the first time in July.

• WFP, in collaboration with the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) and with the participation of the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) and the National Aid Fund (NAF), hosted a workshop to launch the Platform for Realtime Impact and Situation Monitoring (PRISM). Through monitoring and analysis, the platform is designed to improve the effectiveness and timeliness of the national response to shocks and preparedness for natural hazards.

• To mobilize additional knowledge and to better inform decision-making in NCSCM, WFP has brokered a SouthSouth partnership with Indonesia, whose Government has long experience in disaster risk impact analysis. Drought risk management is on top of the collaboration agenda between WFP and the Government of Indonesia.

• In June, WFP healthy kitchens produced and distributed around 300,000 healthy meals for 27,000 Jordanian and refugee students in communities. WFP also distributed date bars to 236,000 students in communities and around 28,000 students in the camps through its partners.

• Under the Decapolis project, WFP onboarded 600 new smallholder farmers in June by providing technical and financial support to start-ups and entrepreneurship.

Decapolis is an innovative traceability platform aiming to support regulatory agencies and improve the livelihoods of food producers and smallholder farmers.