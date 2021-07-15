WFP Jordan Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In June, WFP continued providing its monthly cash-based food assistance to over 525,000 refugees residing in camps and host communities; 51 percent of them are women. This includes an additional 40,000 refugees added in response to the COVID-19 pandemic using dedicated funding. Most refugees come from Syria, with a minority from Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia.

WFP will implement revised retargeting along with prioritisation of beneficiaries according to vulnerability in July. This ensures that assistance goes to those most in need. With the retargeting, while most of the caseload will continue to receive assistance, 21,000 beneficiaries will be excluded from assistance. This re-targeting exercise enables 7,000 beneficiaries who previously did not receive WFP assistance to be included in the new list of beneficiaries. Reflecting the increasing vulnerability of many households, 90,000 people were recategorized as extremely vulnerable while 50,000 were downgraded from extremely vulnerable to vulnerable. Beneficiaries were informed about their assistance status at the beginning of June. WFP has implemented an online appeal platform through which beneficiaries can submit their requests to review their status. By the end of June, WFP had already received around 30,000 appeal requests; 37 percent of them were from beneficiaries removed from assistance.

The technical assistance provided to the National Aid Fund (NAF) continued in June. WFP’s contracted service provider continued verifying beneficiaries for NAF's Takaful (solidarity) programmes through home visits as well as finalizing preparations for 30,000 home visits for NAF's old caseload which will start in July. In addition,

WFP is preparing to provide virtual info-sessions to 2,300 beneficiaries enrolled under Takaful programmes. While implementing the home visits, WFP ensured a gender sensitive approach is followed with female staff in each team.

WFP has finalized the National School Feeding Strategy which has been submitted for the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) final review. WFP will present the strategy to the Minister during a high-level meeting in July through which the strategy should be endorsed. In addition, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide technical assistance to the MoE is also pending ministerial endorsement. The MoU will help operationalize the strategy and enable effective, efficient and sustainable implementation of the national school feeding programme.

Based on a request from the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) to provide technical assistance, following a series of consultations with the Ministry, WFP has finalized and presented the MoU to the MoSD for endorsement. According to the MoU, the technical support will include enhanced shock responsiveness for MoSD programmes, livelihoods and resilience building programmes, and systems building (M&E, MIS and CFM). In addition, WFP has already started to support MoSD on their hydroponics project in partnership with the Ministry of Environment.

WFP distributed 46 mt of date bars through local NGO Tikiyet Um Ali (TUA) to students in communities who benefit from TUA’s monthly national in-kind food assistance. In addition, the assessment on the “impact of school feeding suspension during online education” was finalised. WFP is comparing the impact of the suspension on “students who used to receive date bars” and “students who used to receive healthy kitchen meals”.

Under the EU-MADAD funded project enhancing resilient livelihoods and food security of host communities and Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon, participants have continued producing seedlings at 16 of MoA’s plant production stations; 50 percent of participants are women. Teams from WFP, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in Jordan and Lebanon presented the progress to the European Union delegations in both countries. A no-cost extension of the project until the end of 2022 was proposed to cater for the COVID-related delays.

The human capital development project in partnership with Dar Abu Abdallah (DAA) continued, targeting 5,000 vulnerable Jordanians and refugees; 50 percent of them are women. In June, 61 participants (24.4 percent) were employed in sustainable jobs after completing the fundamental trainings and 128 (51.2 percent) participants received production kits, started creating assets and selling products.

To support the participants and the business owners, many of whom have been affected by the economic implications of COVID-19, WFP extended its partnership with the National Alliance against Hunger and Malnutrition (NAJMAH) until the end of August 2021 to provide a training on market-driven professions and job matching to 1,100 vulnerable Jordanians and refugees In June, WFP and NAJMAH provided advanced technical training to 70 participants to improve their capacities and employability. In addition, a training session was provided to female participants and attended by female champions and leaders to discuss the challenges women are facing in the market.

The partnership with MoA supporting small-holder farmers continued. In June, 300 participants have continued the on-farm activities including constructing water harvesting reservoirs, fences and plantation.

Following the endorsement of the food security strategy by the higher steering committee, WFP and partners started working with MoA to develop the strategy action plan. The action plan will be finalized in August and will provide a detailed roadmap to achieve the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy.