WFP Jordan Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

646,371 people assisted in June 2019

485,794 Syrian refugees assisted through cash-based transfers

158,892 Jordanians receiving in-kind assistance (dates)

USD 90.3 m six months (July - December 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP, in close coordination with the Government of Jordan and the United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees(UNHCR), started the preparatory work to support refugees of other nationalities, as well as Syrian refuges registered through UNHCR-led status rectification exercise, who will be receiving WFP cash assistance starting from July.

• Following internal and external stakeholders consultation, WFP finalized the draft Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2020-2022. The final CSP document will be presented for approval at the November Executive Board, effective as of January 2020.

• In preparation for the CSP, WFP conducted a feasibility assessment with the support of WFP’s headquarters to help determine the potential impact of a new delivery modality in camps with the aim of providing refugees with unrestricted cash assistance through a platform that would enable inter-agency collaboration. Discussions were held with refugees, contracted shops, informal markets, partners and UN agencies to understand the situation, needs and requirements.

• WFP, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Agriculture, National Alliance against Hunger and Malnutrition and Royal Health Awareness Society, launched the school gardens initiative. The initiative will be part of the integrated approach to maximize the effect of WFP’s support at the community level through rehabilitation of schools and provision of school meals. Students, teachers, parents and communities will be engaged in the establishment, management and sustainability of the gardens.