WFP Jordan Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

461,850 people assisted in July 2022

US$ 14.1 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 114.7 m six months (August 2022-January 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

In July, WFP provided food assistance to around 461,400 vulnerable refugees residing in camps and host communities through cash-based transfers. These included 4,200 Syrian refugees who received their assistance through mobile money for the first time. Most refugees come from Syria (96 percent), with a minority from Iraq,

Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and other countries.

WFP, through cooperating partners, completed the July distributions of dates to refugees in Za’atar, Azraq and King Abdullah Park camps. The dates were donated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief). The date distributions will continue to vulnerable Jordanians in August.

As part of the technical support provided to the National Aid Fund (NAF), WFP has been supporting NAF to validate the eligibility of vulnerable Jordanian families enrolled on the NAF Programme for cash assistance; WFP is supporting the validation of 106,000 households out of a total 120,000. In July, with the support of WFP’s contracted service provider, NAF successfully validated more than 8,000 households through physical visits. In August, after completing the remaining 3,000 physical visits, NAF will have completed the validation of the eligibility of all Jordanian families for its cash programme.

As part of WFP’s Monitoring and Evaluation support to NAF, WFP, through the cooperating partner, completed the data collection of a representative sample of NAF beneficiaries for the Food Security Outcome Monitoring (FSOM) exercise. The final report will be ready in September.

WFP stopped the school feeding activities in July due to the summer vacation but is planned to resume in September. WFP continues working with the Ministry of Education on the preparations for the school feeding activities in the next scholastic semester.

Under the ‘EU-MADAD’ funded project, WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), in cooperation with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), continued supporting 125 participants to rehabilitate four national forests in Irbid, Balqa and Jerash Governorates. Participants receive their monthly entitlements through WFP e-wallets.

In July, WFP, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and the UN Development Programme (UNDP), supported the Zain Innovation Campus (ZINC) to launch the Zain Climate Change Hackathon. The hackathon contributes to finding innovative solutions to environmental challenges facing Jordan and the world through employing artificial intelligence and digital manufacturing technologies. WFP will provide training and mentorship sessions in the fields of innovation, food security and agriculture. At the end of the hackathon, the panel will choose three solutions to be financially and logistically supported by ZINC for implementation.