WFP Jordan Country Brief, July 2021

To ensure assistance is delivered to the most vulnerable beneficiaries, WFP has retargeted beneficiaries in July according to their vulnerability status. Given the current funding situation, the retargeting has also been implemented in such a way as to facilitate prioritisation of the most vulnerable. Under the retargeting, around 21,000 people were excluded from assistance, while at the same time, almost 3,700 people who had not previously received WFP support, were newly included. Reflecting the increasing vulnerability of many households, 90,000 people were recategorized as extremely vulnerable while 50,000 were re-classified from extremely vulnerable to vulnerable.

Beneficiaries have been able to submit requests appealing their retargeting through an online platform which will remain open until the end of August. WFP is continuously reviewing the requests for potential re-inclusion in case of funding availability. By the end of July, WFP had already received over 32,000 appeal requests; 80 percent of them were from beneficiaries removed from assistance or downgraded from extremely vulnerable to vulnerable.

In July, WFP provided monthly food assistance in the form of cashbased transfers to around 472,000 refugees residing in camps and host communities; 51 percent of them are women. This includes 40,000 refugees integrated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic using dedicated funding. Most refugees come from Syria, with a minority from Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia.

The technical assistance provided to the National Aid Fund (NAF) continued in July. WFP, through its contracted service provider, started verifying 30,000 households from NAF's old caseload through home visits. In addition, WFP provided virtual info-sessions to over 2,300 beneficiaries enrolled under Takaful (solidarity) programmes. While implementing the home visits, WFP and its partner ensured a gender-sensitive approach with female staff in each team.

After finalizing the National School Feeding Strategy, the WFP Country Director met with the Minister of Education in July to discuss the operationalization of the strategy action plan, including piloting two new models starting February 2022 to inform the eventual choice of modality.

In preparation for the new scholastic year 2021/2022, WFP is selecting a partner to implement school feeding activities in Za’atari and Azraq camps. WFP has also started the local production of date bars which are to be delivered by early September, in time for distribution to schools with the new academic year. In July, WFP distributed around 200 mt of date bars through local NGO Tikiyet Um Ali (TUA) to around 14,850 students in vulnerable communities who benefit from TUA’s monthly national in-kind food assistance.

In July, WFP, through TUA and Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), distributed date packs to 75,600 Jordanian beneficiaries who benefited from its assistance.

Under the EU-MADAD funded project, enhancing resilient livelihoods and food security of host communities and Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon, over 200 participants (1,045 beneficiaries) have continued producing seedlings at 16 of the Ministry of Agriculture’s (MoA) plant production stations; 50 percent of participants are women. WFP has signed an agreement with the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to establish four new forests and four new rangelands in six governorates.

WFP, through its partnership with the local NGO, Dar Abu Abdallah (DAA), continued its human capital development project targeting 250 vulnerable Jordanians and refugees; 50 percent of them are women. In July, 113 participants were employed in sustainable jobs after completing the fundamental trainings. In addition, 190 participants received production kits, started creating assets and selling food products.

The partnership with MoA in supporting small-holder farmers continued. In July, 300 participants have continued on-farm activities including constructing water harvesting reservoirs, erecting fences and planting plantations.