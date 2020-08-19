WFP Jordan Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

479,617 refugees assisted through cash-based transfers in July 2020

820 Jordanians and refugees benefited from livelihood activities

US$ 124.1 million six months net funding requirements (August 2020 – January 2021)

*Operational Updates**

• WFP signed an agreement with the Government of Jordan, represented by the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, for the implementation of WFP’s three-year Country Strategic Plan 2020 – 2022 with a budget of USD 700 million in support of Government entities, vulnerable Jordanians and refugees.

• During July, 479,617 refugees living in camps and communities continued to redeem WFP’s cash assistance both at ATMs and at contracted food retailers across the 12 governorates.

• WFP and its partners have started the inclusion process for almost 20,000 refugees as part of COVID19 emergency response. WFP will transfer the cash assistance as soon as the distribution of e-cards is completed. For the first time, e-cards are being distributed via biometric authentication of the refugees thanks to the roll-out of EyePay Phones, which scan and verify the iris of the refugees and track the e-card being distributed.

• Within the framework of the Mobile Money for Resilience Initiative, funded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, WFP and the Middle East Payments Systems have signed a Grant Agreement with the Central Bank of Jordan aimed at integrating WFP contracted shops, used by refugees, into the mobile money eco-system to allow refugees access a wider network of financial instruments.

• Within the framework of the OneCard Platform, WFP has supported the provision of cash assistance for about 300 beneficiaries on behalf of the Collateral Repair Project (CRP) and started the preparatory work to facilitate the payments in August on behalf of UN Women, UNRWA and CRP.