WFP Jordan Country Brief, July 2017

In Numbers

652,607 people assisted in July 2019

497,559 refugees assisted through cash-based transfers

153,363 Jordanians receiving in-kind assistance

USD 102.7 m six months (August- 2019 - January 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• Based on the Government of Jordan’s (GoJ) request, WFP, in collaboration with other actors, is providing technical and financial assistance estimated at over USD 2.3 million for 2019 in support of the National Aid Fund (NAF) expansion programme. As part of this assistance, WFP is supporting NAF with the validation of 30,000 households through household visits. The household validation, which will continue until mid-September, will enable NAF to verify the data of registered households to determine their eligibility to be enrolled in its assistance programme.

• As of July, WFP extended its support to refugees of other nationalities than Syrians and residing in host communities. Over 11,000 refugees received WFP unrestricted cash assistance valued at USD 32 (JOD 23) per person redeemable at ATMs, contracted shops or both.

• WFP and Dar Abu Abdullah (DAA) signed an agreement to provide young Jordanians (aged 18 - 30 years) from vulnerable families with sustainable economic empowerment opportunities through vocational training in the food production and hospitality sectors. Under this activity, WFP and DAA will prioritize young women and people living with disabilities.

• Through its partnership with Takyit Um Ali (TUA), WFP distributed cooking oil and dates to some 153,400 vulnerable Jordanians, complementary to TUA’s food basket consisting of 24 food items that include all the basic nutritional elements to fulfil the needs of a family for an entire month. WFP also distributed dates to 110,000 Syrian refugees living in camps.