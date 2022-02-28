WFP Jordan Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

466,240 total number of beneficiaries reached in January 2022

464,438 refugees assisted through cash-based transfers

2,145 beneficiaries benefited from livelihood activities

USD 56.2 m six months net funding requirements (Feb - Jul 2022)

Operational Updates

In January, WFP provided food assistance to 466,240 particularly vulnerable refugees in camps and host communities through cash-based transfers.

Most refugees come from Syria, with a minority from Iraq,

Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia.

Heavy snowfalls in Jordan at the end of January forced the cooperating partners to suspend their helpdesks in the field for two days. Beneficiaries were still able to communicate with WFP through the call centre. Camp supermarkets and bread selling points continued their operations every day.

The Ministry of Social Development and WFP’s technical focal points developed workplans based on the agreement signed in October 2021. The plans aim to enhance the quality, effectiveness and shockresponsiveness of the Ministry's programmes.

Following the first steering committee meeting held with the Ministry of Education (MoE) in December 2021, WFP and MoE held the first technical meeting at the end of January. Both technical teams agreed on the roadmap for operationalising the National School Feeding Strategy, including launching the pilot new school feeding model at the end of February 2022.

Under the EU-MADAD funded project enhancing resilient livelihoods and food security of host communities and Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon, WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture, in cooperation with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), continued supporting over 470 participants in January with short-term employment opportunities. The participants rehabilitated over 100 hectares of land in different governorates, produced over 300,000 seedlings and planted over 16,000 trees.

In partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, WFP continued its support to 300 small-holder farmers who continued to receive access to finance for constructing water harvesting tanks, fencing and plantations to increase water-use efficiency, decrease soil erosion, and increase production.

There were no school feeding activities during January due to the winter vacation and given the Government postponed the start of the second school semester until the 20 February because of the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the country.