WFP Jordan Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

626,000 total number of beneficiaries reached in February 2022

464,000 refugees assisted through cash-based transfers

2,360 beneficiaries benefited from livelihood activities

USD 67.3 m six months net funding requirements (March - August 2022)

Operational Updates

• In February, WFP provided food assistance to more than 464,000 vulnerable refugees residing in camps and host communities through cash-based transfers. Most refugees come from Syria, with a minority from Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia.

• WFP established six new helpdesks in Mafraq, Irbid, Ramtha, Jerash, Ajloun governorates in Northern Jordan by the new local partner, the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD). WFP has provided adequate training to JOHUD helpdesks staff and informed beneficiaries about the new locations through the WFP Facebook page and sending short text messages to their phones.

• WFP launched the Nutrition Social Behaviour Change and Communication (SBCC) activities with the support of the regional bureau. Data collection through face-to-face focus group discussions and family interviews started in late February. The project aims to improve understanding of the nutrition habits of women of reproductive age and pregnant and lactating women in camps and communities.

• WFP continued to provide technical assistance to the National Aid Fund (NAF) by validating beneficiary information through households visits in addition to the monitoring, evaluation and community feedback mechanisms workstreams. WFP is planning to conduct around 30,000 physical and over 50,000 virtual home visits to validate the new NAF programme beneficiaries in March and April.

• WFP Jordan Country Director met with His Excellency the Minister of Education to discuss the operational and strategic priorities around the national school feeding strategy and the new school feeding model. Both sides agreed to organize a field visit to the project sites in late March.

• School feeding in communities and camps resumed at the end of February with the distribution of date bars for around 143,400 students in 18 community directorates and 42,000 students in the camps. The feeding in community schools will continue until the end of March, before the fasting month of Ramadan starts. School feeding activities will continue until June in camps’ schools.