WFP Jordan Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

863,681 Jordanians and refugees assisted in February 2020

473,306 refugees assisted through cash-based transfers

416,000 Jordanian and Syrian school children receiving school snacks

USD 65 million six months net funding requirements (March – August 2020)

Operational Updates

• Under its technical assistance to the Jordanian National Aid Fund (NAF), WFP will extend its support for the roll-out of the bread subsidy in the second and third quarters of 2020. The assistance will include the development of registration and digital payment systems in support of around 4 million Jordanians expected to apply for the bread subsidy, according to the Government. In addition to its support to the three work streams (validation, payment systems and feedback mechanisms), WFP will also expand its technical assistance to include other elements such as geographic information systems, monitoring and evaluation, systems integration as well as the establishment of a payment unit.

• Planning is ongoing for the comprehensive retargeting exercise for Syrian refugees in communities. The exercise will result in assistance being discontinued for the least vulnerable families to enable the most vulnerable families to be included. The exercise will be monitored through the quarterly Food Security Outcome Monitoring exercise to reduce the level of exclusion error. WFP will be coordinating the exercise closely with the Ministry of Interior and UNHCR. Sensitizing materials are nearly finalized, and will be disseminated in March to refugees, partners and other actors.

• The second cycle of beneficiary biometric validation of refuges continued. By the end of February, 91 percent of targeted refugees residing in communities have self-validated their presence in the country through biometrically-enabled cameras installed at post offices. The validation cycle for 87,000 refugee households conclude in March.

• WFP finalized the development of its Social and Behavioural Change Communications strategy, which aims at reducing micronutrient deficiencies and malnutrition rates among school-aged children.