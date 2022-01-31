WFP Jordan Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

690,544 total number of beneficiaries reached in December 2021

466,395 refugees assisted through cash-based transfers

2,135 beneficiaries benefited from livelihood activities

USD 43.1 m six months net funding requirements (January 2021- June 2022)

Operational Updates

• In December, WFP provided food assistance to around 466,400 particularly vulnerable refugees residing in camps and host communities through cash-based transfers; 51 percent of beneficiaries are women. Most refugees come from Syria, with a minority from Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia.

• School feeding activities in communities continued in December 2021. WFP distributed date bars for more than 222,000 students during the first few days of December. With the start of the winter vacation, WFP will resume its school feeding activities at the end of February. WFP will reactivate the agreement with NGO ACTED in the camps for February.

• WFP selected its 2022 cooperating partners for implementation of the refugee response activities in camps and communities through a competitive selection process. The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) will implement activities in both Azraq and Za’atari camps, Save the Children Jordan (SCJ) will implement activities in the Centre and South of Jordan and a national NGO, the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), will implement activities in the North. With two of three partners now national NGOs, WFP Jordan is well advanced on the localisation agenda.

• Under the EU-MADAD funded project enhancing resilient livelihoods and food security of host communities and Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon, WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) continued to support small-holder farmers in cooperation with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), targeting more than 300 participants (54 percent women). Over 100 hectares of land were rehabilitated across different governorates in December.

• The Human Capital Development project in partnership with local NGO Dar Abu Abdallah (DAA) concluded in December, supporting 63 participants (43 percent women) across five governorates during its final month of operation. The participants received technical training, equipment and tools to establish their home-based businesses. Additional 32 participants were recruited in paid employment opportunities in the retail sector after receiving the training.

• WFP completed an advanced entrepreneurship training for 12 participants in WFP and UNICEF's Youth in Food Security Innovation programme, mainly focusing on the business model and tools, marketing and sales as well as investment and financing.