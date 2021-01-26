WFP Jordan Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

499,251 Refugees assisted through cash-based transfers in December 2020

7,687 Jordanians and refugees benefited from livelihood activities

USD 53.6 million six months net funding requirements (January - June 2021)

Operational Updates

• Under the General Food Assistance activity, WFP continued providing monthly food assistance through cash-based transfers to almost half a million refugees residing in camps and communities in December. Most refugees benefiting from this assistance come from Syria, with a minority from Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia.

• As part of the response to COVID-19 and to address refugees increasing vulnerabilities, WFP has expanded its coverage in December to include 15,730 refugees (5,613 households) since August 2020.

• In Za’atari and Azraq camps, UNHCR has now installed cooking facilities for beneficiaries in quarantine enabling them to cook for themselves. WFP has adjusted its approach, distributing a mix of welcome meals and food parcels to beneficiaries in quarantine which better reflects beneficiary preferences. The total number of COVID-19 cases in both camps so far is around 1,500 cases.

• Discussions are ongoing between WFP, UNHCR and UNICEF to conduct a joint vulnerability assessment in 2021 together with the Government of Jordan.

• In respect to the technical support provided to the Government’s National Aid Fund (NAF), WFP completed 50,500 beneficiary household visits out of the planned 70,000 as part of the recertification process. The overall process includes collecting and validating data on the current target caseload of 100,000 households.

• WFP finalized the NAF M&E capacity assessment and presented the final results and recommendations to NAF management and then to relevant donors. The assessment identified opportunities and challenges in NAF’s M&E structure and will inform WFP’s institutional support in this area.

• WFP continued to support the Ministry of Education in drafting the National School Feeding Strategy. Based on a consultative process with stakeholders forming the Strategy Formulation Steering Committee, WFP prepared the first draft of the document and presented it to the Minister of Education technical team. The technical team endorsed the draft and provided feedback to be incorporated into the document. The timeline for finalising the National School Feeding Strategy was agreed as early February (before the beginning of the next school semester).

A workshop with all concerned partners is planned in mid-January to discuss the latest draft before formally submitting it to His Excellency the Minister of Education for final approval.

• Schools remained closed across the Kingdom including in the camps. There is no official news on reopening schools or return to physical schooling next semester.