WFP Jordan Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

550,145 people assisted in December 2019

484,214 refugees assisted through cash-based transfers

9,145 Jordanians and Syrians benefiting from income generating and individual capacity strengthening activities

US$48.9 million six months net funding requirements (February - July 2020)

Operational Updates

• WFP and the Ministry of Social Development signed an agreement to provide winter food parcels for 10,000 vulnerable families in Jordan. Distribution of food parcels will start in early January. Each parcel covers the basic food needs of a family of five for a month, and includes items such as olive oil, flour, sugar, beans, packed vegetables and zaatar. Read article in the news here.

• WFP and the National Aid Fund (NAF) continued the preparatory work for the 2020 Takaful Programme expansion. WFP will continue to support NAF reform its cash programme in support of vulnerable Jordanians. The financial and technical assistance will continue to focus on digitization of payment systems, validation and compliant and feedback mechanisms. WFP will also join effort with the World Bank to support NAF’s efforts aimed at enhancing payments processes and reconciliation practices.

• The first cycle of beneficiary validation (SeptemberDecember 2019) concluded by mid-December with about 81,000 refugee households validated via biometrically-enabled cameras installed at Jordan Post Offices. The second cycle (January-March 2020) will start by mid- January 2020.

• Under the cooperation agreement signed with Department of Statistics (DoS), WFP started assessing the IT infrastructure and needs for market price division at the DoS. WFP will provide the needed support to upgrade the available systems and tools needed for price data monitoring and analysis. Under the same agreement, DoS started collecting price data for additional food items of interest for the WFP. Data will be available on a monthly basis in 2020.