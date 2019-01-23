WFP Jordan Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

488,243 Syrian refugees assisted through cash-based transfers

3,750 Jordanian and Syrian benefiting from economic opportunities

USD 60 m six months (February - July 2019) net funding requirements

90,324 people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates

• WFP continued its work with the Government of Jordan and the World Bank for the provision of Technical Assistance to the National Aid Fund (NAF)’s Reform Plan under the auspices of the Ministry of Social Development. WFP piloted the disbursement of NAF entitlements through mobile money for 500 Jordanians in Azraq town. A specific call centre was established to respond to inquiries on the mobile money pilot. In coordination with iMMAP, a baseline study of the mobile money pilot in Azraq was conducted with 262 vulnerable Jordanian households in December. A follow-up study is planned in early 2019. The study will assess the effects of the shift in modality (from cash distribution at post offices) on beneficiary households, with a focus on access and accessibility to assistance.

• Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan Bin Talal as the lead convener, the Strategic Review - a comprehensive study that addresses progress and priority actions required to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2 - was launched in December. The review brought together many stakeholders, including ministries, donors, international organizations, civil society and the private sector to form a common understanding of food security; identify gaps and put forward solid recommendations that will form Jordan’s national food security, nutrition and sustainable agriculture plans until 2030.

• WFP continued its external consultations for the formulation of the Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2020–2022 with the Government of Jordan, UN agencies and donors. A meeting with stakeholders will take place in early 2019 to present the concept note.

• WFP, in partnership with IrisGuard, will be conducting regular verification of Syrian refugees receiving WFP’s assistance through biometric identity authentication using iris-scanning. WFP will install verification stations around Jordan, which will be used to verify Syrian refugees in host communities.