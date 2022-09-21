WFP Jordan Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

525,500 people assisted in August 2022

US$ 14.1 m cash-based transfers transferred

US$ 137 m six months (September 2022-February 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

In August, WFP provided food assistance to 465,000 vulnerable refugees residing in camps and host communities through cash-based transfers. These included 10,350 Syrian refugees that received their assistance through mobile money. Most refugees come from Syria (89 percent), with a minority from Iraq (9 percent), and the remaining (2 percent) are from Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and other countries.

WFP, through its partners, distributed Saudi dates to more than 60,000 vulnerable Jordanians in communities across the country. Distributions will be completed in September.

Starting September, WFP Jordan faces significant funding constraints and is not able to maintain the same level of food assistance to all the refugees in host communities. To ensure continuity of assistance to the families most in need and to avoid cutting assistance to others, WFP informed beneficiaries that it will reduce the level of assistance for all refugees living in communities by a third.

Prior to assistance reduction, WFP conducted six meetings with Community Support Committees across Jordan in coordination with UNHCR and the local partner, Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD). The meetings offered a two-way communication between refugees’ community and WFP to discuss and clarify the reduction in assistance and to capture key concerns of the impact of reduction in assistance on refugees.

Additionally, WFP conducted twelve Focus Group Discussions in Mafraq, Balqa, Zarqa and Ajloun, with women using mobile wallets through UNHCR and WFP. The discussion focused on understanding the impact of the change in modality, from e-cards to mobile money, on intrahousehold dynamics and to better understand how to strengthen women's inclusion in the adoption of mobile wallets.

WFP, in collaboration with the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM), and several government stakeholders, have finalised the data collection phase for Realtime Impact and Situation Monitoring (PRISM) Platform. Subsequently, risk modelling will be conducted to produce risk impact maps and ultimately improve the effectiveness and timeliness of the national response to shocks and preparedness for natural hazards.

In August, WFP continued to support the National Aid Fund (NAF) to validate the eligibility of 120,000 vulnerable Jordanian families enrolled on the NAF Programme for cash assistance. With the support of the WFP’s contracted service provider, NAF successfully validated more than 1,500 households through physical visits.

Regarding the Monitoring and Evaluation’s (M&E) support to NAF, WFP, through its cooperating partner, completed the second phase of data collection of a representative sample of NAF beneficiaries for the Food Security Outcome Monitoring (FSOM) exercise. The final report will be ready by the end of September.

Under the ‘EU-MADAD’ funded project, the three RomeBased agencies (WFP, FAO, and IFAD), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), supported 209 participants to rehabilitate four national forests and installed over 2,000 m3 of gabion walls. Furthermore, 380 participants had access to short-term job opportunities to increase the productive capacities of smallholder farmers’ enterprises and agri-businesses. Participants received their monthly entitlements through mobile money.