WFP Jordan Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

WFP continued providing monthly food assistance in the form of cash-based transfers to 494,529 refugees residing in camps and communities. The majority of refugees benefiting from this assistance come from Syria, with a minority from Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia.

WFP expanded the coverage of its General Food Assistance programme to include an additional 14,400 refugees (5,164 households) through cash transfers. The expansion, part of WFP’s COVID-19 response plan, comes in response to the increased vulnerability among vulnerable populations in Jordan.

To improve accessibility of food assistance, WFP expanded its ATM network in communities. The expansion now allows refugees to access more than 800 ATMs around Jordan with their e-cards following an agreement with WFP’s financial service provider.

WFP is engaging with the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management on a new capacity strengthening project focussing on disaster risk reduction and emergency preparedness and response.

WFP continued to provide technical assistance to the National Aid Fund (NAF) for its ongoing programmes in support of vulnerable Jordanian families delivering virtual information sessions on digital payments and financial literacy to 2,958 Jordanian households recently included into NAF’s cash programme.