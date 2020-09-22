Jordan + 5 more
WFP Jordan Country Brief, August 2020
Attachments
In Numbers
494,529 refugees assisted through cash-based transfers in August 2020
821 Jordanians and refugees benefited from livelihood activities
US$ 147 million six months net funding requirements (October 2020 – March 2021)
Operational Updates
WFP continued providing monthly food assistance in the form of cash-based transfers to 494,529 refugees residing in camps and communities. The majority of refugees benefiting from this assistance come from Syria, with a minority from Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia.
WFP expanded the coverage of its General Food Assistance programme to include an additional 14,400 refugees (5,164 households) through cash transfers. The expansion, part of WFP’s COVID-19 response plan, comes in response to the increased vulnerability among vulnerable populations in Jordan.
To improve accessibility of food assistance, WFP expanded its ATM network in communities. The expansion now allows refugees to access more than 800 ATMs around Jordan with their e-cards following an agreement with WFP’s financial service provider.
WFP is engaging with the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management on a new capacity strengthening project focussing on disaster risk reduction and emergency preparedness and response.
WFP continued to provide technical assistance to the National Aid Fund (NAF) for its ongoing programmes in support of vulnerable Jordanian families delivering virtual information sessions on digital payments and financial literacy to 2,958 Jordanian households recently included into NAF’s cash programme.
WFP finalised the preparatory work of the upcoming “NAF recertification process” targeting the current caseload of 100,000 households. Home visits to around 15,000 households will start in September with plans to complete home visits to all targeted households by the end of the year.