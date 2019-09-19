WFP Jordan Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

635,502 people assisted in August 2019

480,444 refugees assisted through cash-based transfers

153,363 Jordanians receiving in-kind assistance

USD 30.6 m six months (September 2019 – February 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• Within the framework of the National Aid Fund (NAF) expansion plan, WFP continued to provide technical assistance to NAF for the implementation of beneficiaries’ validation. WFP is in the process of finalising the preparation for the provision of digital payments to take place in the coming weeks.

• To increase the financial inclusion of vulnerable populations, WFP launched a mobile money pilot for Syrian refugees residing in host communities in Mafraq governorate. Information sessions on the new modality and how it will be used to facilitate unrestricted cash assistance were organised in collaboration with the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) and payment service providers. The sessions were tailored with a focus on increasing the financial inclusion of women. During the sessions, around 300 households registered for e-wallets, of those households 50 percent were women.

• In partnership with Dar Abu Abdullah (DAA), a national non-governmental organisation and a sister organisation of Tkiyet Um Ahli (TUA), WFP is piloting a graduation model targeting vulnerable youth who are currently receiving TUA’s food assistance, but will be phased out from TUA’s assistance programme upon the completion of the pilot project. WFP and DAA are providing vocational training in the food production and hospitality sectors for 200 youth, with a focus on young women and people living with disabilities, who after will be linked with available employment opportunities within the relevant sectors.

• In collaboration with IrisGuard and the Jordan Post Office, WFP is launching the validation exercise for around 89,000 Syrian refugees in host communities.