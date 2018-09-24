WFP Jordan Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

- 486,608 Syrian refugees assisted through cash-based transfers

- 4,350 Vulnerable Jordanians and Syrian refugees assisted through livelihood support USD 124 m six months (September 2018 - February 2019) net funding requirements, representing 48 percent of total

- 648,219 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Context

Jordan is a lower middle-income country, with a population of 9.5 million, of which 2.9 million are non-citizens, including refugees. It is a resource-poor, food-deficit country with limited agricultural land, no energy resources and scarce water supply. According to the Department of Statistics, unemployment soared to 18.4 percent during the first quarter of 2018 - the highest in 25 years. Unemployment rate among men stood at 15.3 percent compared to 30 percent among women.

Nationwide, 0.5 percent of Jordanian households are considered food insecure and an additional 13 percent are vulnerable to food insecurity. Over 14 percent of the population lives below the poverty line and a third is considered transient poor. Analysis from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) further shows that poverty over the life cycle is concentrated among children, in particular those between the ages of 5 and 12, with proportions reaching 20 percent for this age group. The 2016 WFP Comprehensive Food Security Monitoring Exercise revealed that the majority of Syrian refugee households living in host communities continue to be either food insecure or vulnerable to food insecurity.

WFP has been present in Jordan since 1964.

Operational Updates

- Based on the successful roll-out of the choice modality in four governorates – allowing beneficiaries to redeem their assistance in WFP-contracted shops or cash out their entitlements at ATMs or both – WFP expanded to three additional governorates in August: Irbid, Jarash and Ajloun. About 77 percent of Syrians assisted by WFP in communities are currently assisted through the choice modality. Results from the ongoing monitoring activities showed that 39 percent of “choice” beneficiaries redeemed their assistance as evouchers, 45 percent as cash, 14 percent as both, while the remaining did not redeem their assistance yet. According to the Food Security Outcome Monitoring, the share of households with an acceptable food consumption score was higher among ‘choice’ beneficiaries in the first quarter of 2018 (94 percent vs 81 percent).

- In partnership with Tkiyet Um Ali (TUA), WFP distributed 40 mt of vegetable oil and 161 mt of dates to over 158,892 vulnerable Jordanians complementing TUA’s food basket. WFP also distributed dates to Syrian refugees in Za’atri camp.

- WFP, in collaboration with UN Women, conducted training sessions for the Healthy Kitchen workers, whereby 265 participants in Za’atri and Azraq camps attended courses on fire-fighting, first aid and advanced English. Child care services and transport were provided to participants.

- Taking forward the results of the comprehensive supply chain review of the National School Meals Programme, WFP held a workshop with the Ministry of Education (MoE) with the objective of optimising stock management, transport, distribution and monitoring of the date bars’ supply chain. WFP jointly with MoE will prepare a detailed action plan to address challenges, identify areas of improvement and provide innovative solutions.