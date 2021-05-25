WFP Jordan Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

523,500 refugees assisted through cash-based transfers in March 2021 (estimate)

7,500 Jordanians and refugees benefited from livelihood activities (estimate)

US$ 118.1 million six month net funding requirements (June – November 2021)

Operational Updates

• In April, 523,500 refugees residing in camps and host communities received WFP’s monthly food assistance in the form of cash-based transfers. This includes about 40,000 refugees integrated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic using dedicated funds from the United States of America. Most refugees come from Syria, with a minority from Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia.

• In Za’atari and Azraq camps, WFP continued providing in-kind food assistance to beneficiaries quarantined in the isolation compounds. However, after April, WFP used an alternative approach relying on direct delivery to beneficiaries by the camp shops using biometrics. The total number of COVID-19 cases in both camps has reached over 3,200 since August 2020.

• After receiving a last-minute contribution, WFP postponed the beneficiary reprioritisation and associated cuts in assistance expected in May. In preparation for the planned beneficiary retargeting, WFP has conducted data checks, engaged in technical discussions with UNCHR and is currently undertaking physical verification of the targeting model. All preparations will be finalized in May including communication with beneficiaries.

• WFP presented its job profiling and graduation approach to key donors in April in line with the sustainable solutions agenda (SSA) to provide refugees with work opportunities. The graduation approach, combined with a two-way referral mechanism, will allow other agencies to enrol productive refugee households in their projects, reducing their dependence on WFP assistance. WFP also presented the approach to UNCHR.

• Following an online launch event on 12 April, the Cash Learning Partnership (CALP) published a report on “Adapting humanitarian cash assistance in times of COVID-19”. The report provides a overview of the main corrective actions that were taken as well as the lessons learned by the different cash assistance players in Jordan (including WFP, UNHCR, UNICEF and others) in adapting their cash operations to the COVID-19 context.

• In April, the Government of Jordan decided to include an additional 60,000 families severely impacted by the pandemic into the National Aid Fund’s (NAF) Takaful 3 programme. WFP, through its service provider, has so far completed physical home visits to 57,600 of these households as part of the validation process. NAF’s Takaful 3 programme already provides cash assistance to 100,000 vulnerable families of daily informal workers.

• Under the mapping exercise to define the technical assistance package for the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD), WFP has coordinated with UN agencies, INGOs and donors who support MoSD to clarify the priority areas of support, contributions of partners and the gaps that need further attention. Currently, WFP and MoSD are in the process of drafting a Memorandum of Understanding to frame the areas of collaboration.