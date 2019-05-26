WFP Jordan Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

876,552 people assisted in April 2019

487,430 Syrian refugees assisted through cashbased transfers

412,995 Jordanian and Syrian school children receiving school snacks

USD 100 m six months (May – October 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP presented the Country Strategic Plan (CSP) concept note during the informal consultations with the Executive Board in April. WFP is currently drafting the full CSP document which will be presented, for approval, at the November Executive Board.

• Preparations continued to support the National Aid Fund (NAF) in the expansion of their cash programme. In coordination with the World Bank and other partners, WFP supported the preparations for household verification and digitization of the payment stream.

• As part of the financial and technical assistance provided to NAF, WFP established a Geographic Information System (GIS) unit. The unit was equipped with laptops and GIS related equipment and software. In addition, staff from NAF received on the job training provided by WFP to help them develop their GIS strategic vision and build their capacity.

• To ensure the most vulnerable cases among Syrians living in camps, such as people living with disabilities or elders belonging to a one-person household, have access to their monthly food entitlements, WFP allowed them to nominate an individual to serve as their alternative collector. As part of WFP’s “Building Blocks project”, collectors can use their iris to purchase food on behalf of the vulnerable case, through the blockchain technology.

• Syrian refugees living in host communities continued to receive unrestricted cash transfers that can be withdrawn from ATMs or restricted food vouchers that are redeemable at WFP-contracted shops, or a combination of both, in 11 out of 12 governorates. According to the Food Security Outcome Monitoring, dietary diversity of Syrian refugees receiving unconditional cash transfers increased. Refugees also reported higher purchasing power.