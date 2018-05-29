WFP Jordan Country Brief, April 2018

Programmatic Updates

In mid-April, WFP in collaboration with UNHCR started a country-wide validation of Syrian refugees residing in host communities and receiving WFP’s General Food Assistance. The main objectives are to ensure that WFP e-cards are possessed by targeted beneficiaries and confirm their physical presence in Jordan. By 30 April, 73 percent of beneficiaries were screened.

The exercise will continue throughout May.

Following the successful piloting of the ‘Choice’ modality in three governorates – allowing beneficiaries to both redeem their assistance in WFP-contracted shops, and by cashing out their entitlements in ATMs – the model was rolled out in Amman, the governorate with the highest beneficiary population. Monitoring findings indicate that the model is particularly efficient and wellreceived in this type of urban setting, due to high ATM accessibility and the wide range of market options. In total, 188,000 beneficiaries are benefitting from the “Choice” modality, and further expansions are prepared for.

To ensure maintained purchasing power following a significant tax increase on food commodities in combination with the removal of a long-standing subsidy on bread, WFP increased the assistance provided to host community beneficiaries from JOD 20 to JOD 23 (USD 28 to USD 32) per household member for extremely vulnerable households, and from JOD 10 to JOD 15 (USD 14 to USD 21) per member for vulnerable households in April. The relatively higher increase for vulnerable cases is addressing a negative trend in terms of food security indicators compared to other groups within the Syrian refugee population.