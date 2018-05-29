29 May 2018

WFP Jordan Country Brief, April 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2018
preview
Download PDF (571.4 KB)

Programmatic Updates

  • In mid-April, WFP in collaboration with UNHCR started a country-wide validation of Syrian refugees residing in host communities and receiving WFP’s General Food Assistance. The main objectives are to ensure that WFP e-cards are possessed by targeted beneficiaries and confirm their physical presence in Jordan. By 30 April, 73 percent of beneficiaries were screened.
    The exercise will continue throughout May.

  • Following the successful piloting of the ‘Choice’ modality in three governorates – allowing beneficiaries to both redeem their assistance in WFP-contracted shops, and by cashing out their entitlements in ATMs – the model was rolled out in Amman, the governorate with the highest beneficiary population. Monitoring findings indicate that the model is particularly efficient and wellreceived in this type of urban setting, due to high ATM accessibility and the wide range of market options. In total, 188,000 beneficiaries are benefitting from the “Choice” modality, and further expansions are prepared for.

  • To ensure maintained purchasing power following a significant tax increase on food commodities in combination with the removal of a long-standing subsidy on bread, WFP increased the assistance provided to host community beneficiaries from JOD 20 to JOD 23 (USD 28 to USD 32) per household member for extremely vulnerable households, and from JOD 10 to JOD 15 (USD 14 to USD 21) per member for vulnerable households in April. The relatively higher increase for vulnerable cases is addressing a negative trend in terms of food security indicators compared to other groups within the Syrian refugee population.

  • A team from the Boston Consulting Group joined the Country Office in April to provide a comprehensive overview of the payment ecosystem in Jordan, identifying potential solutions for WFP service delivery, and assess the different options. This will inform decision-making with regards to WFP’s

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.