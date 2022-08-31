WASH in Rukban Area (August 2022)

OVERVIEW
UNICEF is supporting a population of an estimated 7,500 people with access to lifesaving water and hygiene promotion services in Rukban settlement. The population, many of them women and children, are stranded in a remote settlement located in south-eastern Syria on the border with Jordan and has limited access to even the most basic services. Since 2016, UNICEF has provided safe water to the eastern and western sides of the settlement for daily consumption, as well as managing Solid Waste Management.
THE OPERATION
UNICEF provides the following services to the population of Rukban, implemented by our partners from the Jordan side and supported through a network of community volunteers inside the settlement
-
Continuous and daily operation of a water system providing 505 m3 of safe water per day to the population (equating to 67 litres per person per day - above the Sphere humanitarian standards for access to water and in line with national minimum standards in Jordan). Water is supplied from a borehole in Jordan across the border to elevated tanks and on to water collection points.
-
Management of a borehole, a water treatment unit and two pumping stations on the Jordan side, and a pipeline crossing the border. Routine water quality testing of water is conducted in 23 water storage facilities to ensure supplied water is within the accepted national and WHO standards for drinking water.
-
Monitoring of the water supply distribution and quality throughout the network by volunteers.
-
All necessary maintenance work to the water network inside and outside of the settlement including the borehole, pipelines, water tanks, collection points and tap stands to optimize the operation.
-
Training of volunteers to communicate on safe water collection practices, handwashing, public health and hygiene promotion at the tapstands and water collection points and solid waste management campaigns.