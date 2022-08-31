WASH in Rukban Area (August 2022)

OVERVIEW

UNICEF is supporting a population of an estimated 7,500 people with access to lifesaving water and hygiene promotion services in Rukban settlement. The population, many of them women and children, are stranded in a remote settlement located in south-eastern Syria on the border with Jordan and has limited access to even the most basic services. Since 2016, UNICEF has provided safe water to the eastern and western sides of the settlement for daily consumption, as well as managing Solid Waste Management.

THE OPERATION

UNICEF provides the following services to the population of Rukban, implemented by our partners from the Jordan side and supported through a network of community volunteers inside the settlement