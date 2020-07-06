Walk the Talk for the Jordan Compact - Progress and challenges in implementing the commitments made in the Brussels Conference 2019 by Jordan and the international community (June 2020) [EN/AR]

PROGRESS

136,437 Syrian children were enrolled in formal schools, representing a 2 percent increase in enrolment for Syrian children, including an 8 percent increase in camp schools compared to the rst semester of 2018, which exceeds the enrollment target in the Jordan Compact (ISWG 2019).

The GoJ extended its documentation enrolment waiver to the 2018-2019 school year, enabling Syrian refugee children to attend school regardless of their documentation status.

The GoJ took significant steps in 2019 to revise curricula and textbooks and introduce standardised tests. In addition, the Early Grade Reading and Mathematics Project has been supporting improvements to early grade education since 2014.

CHALLENGES

The GoJ has not extended its documentation enrolment waiver to the 2019-2020 school year.

Even when in place, some schools did not respect the waiver and rejected Syrian students’ enrolment due to a lack of documentation.

More than half of all Syrian children aged 15 years and older are not enrolled in school. Net attendance rates among Syrian refugees are 47 percent less than Jordanians at the secondary level and 10 percent less at the primary level.

While unintentional, double-shift schools have created inequalities in educational opportunities and outcomes, with Syrian students attending afternoon sessions receiving 221 fewer teaching hours than the national average over the course of a school year (EU Findings of the Education Quarterly Survey for 30 Centers and Schools, Dec. 2018 -Jan. 2019).

The separation of afternoon and morning sessions based on nationality also creates barriers to social cohesion.

Students in formal schools in refugee camps receive 121 hours less than their counterparts enrolled in afternoon sessions in double shift schools. The precarious nature of teacher contracts in the camp schools coupled with poor basic facilities create further challenges.

Children with disabilities make up approximately 10 percent of all school age children in Jordan, but almost 80 percent do not receive any form of education (Dept. of Statistics 2019).

The closure of schools due to coronavirus is expected to have a negative impact on school enrolment as vulnerable students struggle to access online learning platforms and/or face increased pressure to enter the workforce due to reduced household incomes.