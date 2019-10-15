Walk the Talk for the Jordan Compact - Progress and challenges in implementing the commitments made in the Brussels Conference 2018 by Jordan and the international community (October 2019)

Progress

134,121 Syrian refugee children were enrolled in public schools. 17,575 children were provided with certified non-formal education in 2018 (NLG, 2019).

For the precedent school year, 7,102 teachers were recruited in response to the increased number of students in public schools; where a total of 1,273 were recruited to serve in camps schools (JRP, 2019).

A three-year strategic plan was developed in a public-private partnership with the aim of ending violence against children and progressing towards safer schools.

The international community continues to provide multi-year pledges for education mainly through budget support and pooled funding through the multi donor account based on the achievements and challenges of the Accelerating Access Initiative.

The government launched the National Education Strategic Plan (ESP) last year, a five-year plan with the objective to improve Early Childhood Development, Access and Equity, Quality, System Strengthening, Human Resources and Vocational Education and managed to secure long-term funding for its implementation.

The system for collecting and managing education data in Jordan was strengthened over the years through OpenEMIS and a GIS platform for supporting school mapping and planning was established last year.

Challenges

An estimated 83,920 Syrian refugee children were out of formal and non formal education in 2018, including adolescents, children with disability and those residing in informal tented settlements (NLG, 2019)

Enrolment and attendance decreases considerably with age.

• Enrolment rates: 99 per cent for Syrian children under 11, 15 per cent for 16-year-olds (FAFO, 2019).

• Net Attendance Ratios for Syrians are 10 percentage points lower than Jordanians in primary education, and 47 percentage points lower in secondary education (JPFHS 18/2017)

Overcrowded and poorly maintained school, violence against children and bullying, lack of basic pedagogical equipment, and inadequate training of teachers remain vast issues and largely contribute to students dropping out

The government did not renew its decree which used to allow Syrian children to attend school regardless of their document status. For the year 2019-2020 , Syrian children without documentation will not be accepted in school

The underlying reasons for being out of school remain:

• Economic hardship and child labour, child marriage and homebound children;

• Distance to school and limited affordable transportation options;

• The unavailability of a specific service and lack of available spaces in public schools

Syrian children are performing far below the national average, particularly those in camps, where children receive limited teaching time.