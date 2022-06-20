Vulnerability Assessment Framework for Refugees Living in Host Communities - Population Survey of Refugees Living in Host Communities, Jordan 2022

Executive Summary

The Vulnerability Assessment Framework (VAF) is a key tool used by humanitarian and development partners in Jordan. It contributes to coherent vulnerability identification and programme delivery across sectors. It informs strategic planning of key actors on refugee-related matters and provides evidence-based inputs for the Jordan Response Plan, UN Common Country Analysis and UN Sustainable Development Framework.

For the fifth bi-annual VAF population study in 2022, 6,427 refugee households residing in host communities were randomly sampled across all governorates to explore thematic and sectoral vulnerabilities for refugee populations of all nationalities within Jordan. Data was collected face to face over a period of sixteen weeks between the dates of 5 July 2021 and 9 October 2021. The questionnaire was designed in consultation with the sector leads and members of the Inter-Sector Working Group (ISWG) to ensure the survey’s impact and effectiveness.