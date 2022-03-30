Jordan + 1 more
Vulnerability Assessment Framework for Refugees in Jordan - 2021/2022: VAF Preliminary Results Out-of-Camp Population
BACKGROUND
• Fourth bi-annual survey assessing multi-sectoral vulnerability for a representative sample of registered refugee families in Jordan
• In 2021/2022, VAF expanded to include non-Syrian refugees and Syrian refugees residing in Camps (Zaatari and Azraq)*
• Joint UNHCR –World Bank analysis to harmonize targeting for cash assistance for all refugee populations • Governorate and Camp level insights across nationalities on key areas such as protection, access to services, food security, livelihoods, income and expenditure, and COVID-19
• Results can inform strategic planning of humanitarian and development partners on refugee related matters and provide evidence-based inputs for the Jordan Response Plan, UN Common Country Analysis and UN Strategic Framework