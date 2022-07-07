Vulnerability Assessment Framework Population Survey of Refugees in Camps, Jordan 2022

Executive Summary

The Vulnerability Assessment Framework (VAF), designed in 2014 for Syrian refugees residing outside of Camps, isa key tool to inform advocacy and programme delivery for humanitarian anddevelopment partners in Jordan.This report presents the first efforts in implementing the framework within Camps of Zaatari and Azraq, established in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

Residents of both Azraq and Zaatari camps were randomly sampled to explore trends and vulnerabilities specific to the camp context. As the questionnaire was first used to collect the data in the urban setting, it was tailored for the refugee camps context to account for the camp residents’ living circumstances, allowing for a deeper understanding of this specific group. A total of 10,141 individuals, representing 2,208 families living in 1,620 households, were interviewed face to face. Data was collected face to face over a period of 10 weeks between the dates of 7 October to 19 December2021.The questionnaire was designed in consultation with the UNHCR field teams and sector leads and members of the Inter-SectorWorking Group (ISWG) to ensure the survey’s impact and effectiveness.