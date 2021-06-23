US$63.75 Million Additional Financing to Support COVID-19 Vaccination in Jordan

Washington DC, June 23, 2021 - The World Bank approved on June 16, 2021, US$63.75 million in additional financing for the ongoing Jordan COVID-19 Emergency Response project to support Jordan's efforts to promote safe, efficient, and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. It will help accelerate Jordan's progressive vaccination program which is vital for reopening the economy, schools, and hard-hit sectors.

With new financing, the project will support Jordan in reaching its target of vaccinating 75% of its adult population which will contribute to an early and resilient recovery.

The additional financing includes a US$50 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), a US$12.5 million concessional amount from the Global Concessional Financing Facility (GCFF), and a US$1.25 million grant from the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Trust Fund.

"*The Government of Jordan appreciates this additional financing for vaccine support which is part of the US$1.1 billion in combined loans and grant financing from the World Bank and international partners recently announced to support Jordan in responding to the pandemic and promoting an early, climate-resilient, and inclusive recovery,*" said His Excellency Nasser Shraideh, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation in Jordan.

With concessional financing support from the GCFF, the project will provide inclusive and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for Syrian refugees. Jordan is one of the first countries in the world to include refugees as vaccine beneficiaries per the National Deployment and Vaccination Guide for COVID-19. In addition, with financial support from the HEPRTF, the project will strengthen COVID-19 case management for Syrian refugees.

"*The government has accelerated its efforts and set ambitious vaccination targets for a phased and safe reopening*," said His Excellency Dr. Feras Hawari, Minister of Health in Jordan. "*World Bank financing support will help us meet these goals*."

"*Equitable, broad, and fast access to COVID-19 vaccines is critical to protecting lives and provides the foundation for economic recovery*," said Saroj Kumar Jha, Mashreq Regional Director, World Bank Group. "*This additional financing will support Jordan in expanding its inclusive and efficient vaccination program.*"

Jordan remains highly vulnerable to COVID-19. By mid-June 2021, there have been over 739,000 confirmed cumulative cases, with more than 9,500 confirmed deaths. Jordan started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in January 13, 2021. More than 2 million adults were vaccinated with the first dose, while over 800,000 adults are fully vaccinated, 33% and 13% of the eligible adult population, respectively. The additional financing seeks to enable the critically-needed acquisition of vaccines from a range of sources to support Jordan's objective to have a portfolio of options to access vaccines under the right conditions (value-for-money, regulatory approvals, and delivery time among other key features).

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank Group has committed over $125 billion to fight the health, economic, and social impacts of the pandemic, the fastest and largest crisis response in its history. The financing is helping more than 100 countries strengthen pandemic preparedness, protect the poor and jobs, and jump start a climate-friendly recovery. The Bank is also providing $12 billion to help low- and middle-income countries purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments.