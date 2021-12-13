Jordan + 2 more

UNRWA inaugurates the Saudi-funded Amman new camp school in Jordan

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini (left) is joined by H.E. Naif bin Bandar al-Sidairi, the Ambassador of the Kingdom to Saudi Arabia to Jordan (left), in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the newly-constructed, Saudi-funded UNRWA Amman New Camp Preparatory Boys School No. 2 on 13 December 2021. © 2021 UNRWA Photo

Related Content