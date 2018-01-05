UNRWA inaugurates eligibility and registration office in Karak and Health centre in Madaba

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) celebrated Thursday the inauguration of an eligibility and registration office in Manshiyet Abu Hammour in Karak governorate, and the inauguration of a health centre in Madaba. The inauguration of these two centers is part of the Agency’s continuous effort to facilitate access to services to Palestine refugees living relatively remote areas in Jordan.

"UNRWA seeks to provide relief and social services and meet the basic health needs of Palestine refugees living in camps and beyond. Despite its limited resources, the Agency is determined to provide services to those in need, build better quality and efficiency by means of evidence-based decisions,” said the Director of UNRWA Operations in Jordan, Roger Davis, on occasion of the inauguration s of the two centers.

The Registration and Entitlement Office in Manshiyet Abu Hammour will serve some 12,000 Palestinian refugees living in Karak governorate who previously had to access the Agency’s services either in Aqaba or in Amman. The necessary office space was provided by the Manshiyet Abu Hammour Sports Club, highlighting the fundamental role of the local community.

The Madaba Health Centre was opened thanks to a generous grant of the Saudi Fund for Development (SDF) and the allocation of proper office space was facilitated by the Government of Jordan and the Madaba Camp Services Committee. The health centre will provide medical care for patients suffering from non-communicable disease, such as hypertension and diabetes, and dental care to up to 39,000 Palestine refugees living in Madaba governorate and surrounding areas. Previously, patients from the Madaba area had to seek treatment at UNRWA health centers in Talibyeh and Wihdat refugee camps.

Davies pointed out that, with the inauguration of these two facilities, the Agency hoped to facilitate access to critical health and relief services for Palestine refugees by reducing the economic burden of transportation costs incurred for travel across far distances to enjoy Agency services.

Thanking the Agency partners for their continued support, Davies said: “The inauguration of the registration office and the health centre in two governorates is a clear sign of the successful partnership and complementary role between UNRWA and its partners, to provide better quality and more effective services to Palestine refugees in various governorates in Jordan”.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. As a result, the UNRWA Programme Budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s Programme Budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5 million registered Palestine refugees. Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight. UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

