UNICEF welcomes Jordan’s endorsement of Safe to Learn Call to Action

AMMAN, 19 July 2020 — UNICEF has welcomed the Government of Jordan’s endorsement of the Safe to Learn Call to Action – a global high-level framework to end violence against children in and around schools.

Jordan is the second country in the region, after Lebanon, to endorse the Safe to Learn Call to Action.

The Ministry of Education, supported by UNICEF, has led efforts to end violence in schools for over a decade through the Ma’An (‘Together’) programme, achieving significant progress in reducing both verbal and physical violence since it was established in 2009.

“Violence against children is always unacceptable. UNICEF welcomes this strong commitment from the Government of Jordan to end violence against children in and around schools, and we will continue our commitment to help empower parents and educators to end violence against children in all settings, so that every child grows up to fulfil their potential,” said Tanya Chapuisat, Representative, UNICEF Jordan.

“The Ministry of Education is committed to the creation of a safe and supportive learning environment in all our schools and welcomes the global coalition of partners to address safe learning environment for all children in Jordan. It gives me great pleasure to fully endorse the Call to Action to End Violence in Schools,” said Dr Tayseer Al Noaimi, Minister of Education.

While an evaluation of the Ma’An programme in 2017 showed large reductions in violence, it also highlighted further collective efforts needed to further reduce violence impacting children’s education. The study also recommended the adoption of a more holistic approach to ending violence against children, including in the community and in the home, to create an environment where children are safe and protected.

In 2018, the Government of Jordan (encompassing six ministries, including Education) developed and endorsed a multi-sectoral three years national plan of action on social and behavioural changes to address violence against children in all setting in Jordan.

UNICEF’s work to end violence against children in schools is generously supported by the Governments of the Netherlands and Norway, UK aid and US PRM.

Note:

Endorsing the Call to Action demonstrates that a country supporting the end of violence in and through schools and commits to: