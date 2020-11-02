UNICEF launches appeal to prevent devastating winter for children

Winter Children’s Appeal to help prevent a devastating winter for vulnerable families in Jordan

AMMAN, 02 November 2020 — With cold weather conditions due imminently, UNICEF has launched a US$ 6 million Winter Children's Appeal to help prevent a devastating winter for vulnerable families in Jordan whose coping mechanisms have been decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The appeal will target over 64,000 children most in-need, including Syrian refugees, with warm winter clothing and cash assistance to support families through the cold winter months.

"UNICEF's winter assistance provides much-needed hope during the cold, winter months to children who have already faced enormous challenges to their education and wellbeing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Tanya Chapuisat, Representative, UNICEF Jordan.

UNICEF's Hajati cash assistance - that has consistently supported 30,000 children to continue their learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic - will target 34,500 children with an emergency winter cash payment to support them and their families during the coldest months, easing the financial burden of increased heating and clothing costs.

To support economic recovery efforts and provide income-generating opportunities for those who have been hardest hit by the secondary impacts of the pandemic, UNICEF's 30,000 children's winter clothing kits will be produced in Jordan by youth and women employed by social enterprises.

UNICEF will leverage its network of community-based Makani centres to distribute clothing kits to the most vulnerable children, identified through newly carried out assessments. Each kit contains a thermal set, warm sweater, trousers, jacket, wooly hat, gloves, scarves, socks and winter shoes.

COVID-19 related measures have compounded an already difficult situation for families living in poverty. A recent survey found that twice as many households are existing on an income of less than 100 JD (140 USD) a month compared to before the pandemic. Eight out of 10 families have also adopted negative coping mechanisms, including increasing debt and child labour.

Winters in Jordan are harsh, with frequent snow and freezing sub-zero temperatures. For vulnerable families, the coldest months can lead to a doubling of their budget to cover heating, winter clothes, food and medicine. UNICEF's winter appeal will help to meet the urgent needs of the most vulnerable children in the country.