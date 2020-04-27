UNICEF Jordan COVID-19 Response Funding Appeal (March 2020)

BACKGROUND

Jordan is operating on scenario 2 and scaling up the COVID-19 measures in line with the national preparedness and response plan.

Jordan recorded it's first case of COVID-19 on 3 March 2020. On 14 March a number of measures were introduced including school and KG closures to deal with the global pandemic.The number of testing and quarantine facilities has increased, and a dedicated hotline ‘111’ has been launched to respond to concerns and questions from the public.

UNICEF is working closely with the Government of Jordan and partners to stop the transmission of the COVID-19 and to keep children and their families safe and healthy, as well as to minimize the secondary impacts of the outbreak and related control measures on children, including school closures, the burden on local health systems for the delivery of primary care, as well as protection risks and economic pressures felt by the most vulnerable in our society.

UNICEF expects that communities with low coverage of social services and high levels of vulnerability will be particularly at-risk (Syrian refugees living in informal tented settlements, Dom communities and Jordanians living in hard-to-reach areas, etc.). In refugee camps, risk factors are exacerbated by high population density and socio-economic vulnerability. UNICEF is working under the coordination of the Government, UNHCR and UNRWA to intensify prevention and response efforts in its sectors of concern.