UNICEF and Dar Abu Abdallah launch women center to counter the economic impacts of COVID19

**AMMAN, 18 October 2021 **— UNICEF and Dar Abu Abdallah (DAA) launched today the Women’s Capacity Building and Productive Center in Mafraq, as part of their ongoing partnership to create economic opportunities for youth and women during COVID-19 pandemic, and promote refugee – host community social cohesion.

The center, located in the Za’atari district, will employ more than 70 Jordanians and Syrian refugees and provide them with capacity building courses in new and transferable skills, including financial literacy and leadership courses.

The workshop at the women’s center will establish a viable production line, with a wide range of products, including 150,000 Non-Medical masks to support the national COVID-19 prevention response, and a variety of other garments. The production line will be accompanied with marketing campaigns designed to promote and market the products of the workshop.

“Only 15 per cent of women participate in the labor force in Jordan, compared to 67 per cent of men, and COVID-19 is further widening the gender gap in labor force participation.” said **Tanya Chapuisat, Representative, UNICEF Jordan. **“This partnership aims to create a

demand driven economic engagement opportunities, that will empower women and youth contributing to their financial inclusion and build a better post-COVID-19 world”.

“Our mission is to empower the most vulnerable communities through programmes that sustain their livelihoods and improve the well-being of their families. Leading to breaking out of the cycle of poverty,” said Samer Balkar, Director General, Dar Abu Abdullah, “

“Through our partnership with UNICEF during the previous years, we provided the most vulnerable families with training and access to short term employment opportunities. Today, this center will contribute to providing those families with a stable source of income and sustainable job opportunities.”

To meet international export standards, the center is established based on the European and World Bank Standards in areas of Human Resources, Social Impact and Environment. Employees choose to work full shift, half shifts or get paid per piece depending on their personal needs. The center will also allow working from home for an additional number of women.

UNICEF and Dar Abu Abdullah partnership aims to facilitate access to self-employment opportunities and increase food security for most vulnerable households, through the establishment of 50 green rooftops. Connecting households with green rooftops with private sector buyers, to ensure these households receive monthly financial income.

Furthermore, it improves the sustainability of local community-based organizations, with the establishment of small projects and the creation of linkages with the market. In addition to helping vulnerable adolescents and youth in their smooth transition into active and productive adult life through the leadership programmes.

This partnership is part of the Amaluna UNICEF programme that has been supporting 3,500 vulnerable youth across Jordan with market-driven and accredited skills for meaningful employment opportunities. The programme has achieved a 70 per cent employment rate and supported the establishment of 274 women and youth-led social enterprises.

The Women’s Capacity Building and Productive Center was generously funded by the Government of Canada and the Government of Japan.

About Dar Abu Abdullah

Dar Abu Abdullah (DAA) is a non-profit, non-governmental organization with a mission to empower the most vulnerable individuals and sustain their livelihoods through projects that address the underlying causes of hunger and poverty across Jordan. Named after His Majesty the late King Hussein bin Talal and chaired by Her Royal Highness Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, DAA was established in an effort to honor His Majesty's spirit and his belief that the individual represents a nation's greatest asset.

For more information about DAA: https://daa.jo/en/

Media contacts

Dima Salameh

Media Officer

UNICEF Jordan

Email: dsalameh@unicef.org