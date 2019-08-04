UNICEF and Al Ghad launch "Family Live" series on positive parenting

A new positive parenting programme ‘Family Live’ will be broadcast live on Al Ghad website and Facebook page. The programme is the result of a collaboration between UNICEF and Al Ghad newspaper and will be presented by education and family counselling experts and deal with issues related to positive parenting.

‘Family Live’ aims to raise awareness in homes across Jordan on the benefits of positive parenting and warn against the negative impact of violence against children, in support of the Government’s National Plan for the Prevention of Violence Against Children. UNICEF has provided the technical support and guidance to communicate on this issue.

This programme will address the negative impact of using violence as a means of disciplining children, while providing practical information on how to deal with the challenges faced by parents raising their children from early childhood to adolescence. It will also provide a platform for children and their parents to participate and ask questions relating to their daily challenges. years. It will also serve as a platform for children and their parents to ask questions about the challenges they face.

In this regard, the Editor-in-Chief of Al Ghad, Mr. Akram Tarawneh said that “Signing an agreement, and establishing a partnership with UNICEF is based on the newspaper’s belief in its social role and responsibility, namely with regards to the prevention of violence against children in Jordan, by providing a platform to raise awareness regarding this social challenge.”

Tarawneh also expressed the newspaper’s interest in rights’ issues, especially those concerned with the empowerment of women and children, and protecting them from violence.

“Ending violence against children will take a combined effort from the whole of Government, organizations from every sector, national media, parents and children themselves,” said Ettie Higgins, Deputy Representative, UNICEF Jordan. “UNICEF is proud to partner with Al Ghad to empower parents with practical advice that will positively contribute to their children’s health, wellbeing, happiness and future success.”

The initiative is part of the efforts of the multi-sectoral National Plan for the Prevention of Violence against Children, which was launched last year by several ministries and Government organizations, in partnership with civil society organizations and media channels, with the purpose of ending physical violence against children in the Kingdom.

The plan aims to reduce physical violence by 50 per cent among girls and boys at home and in schools, as well as prevent bullying and physical violence among children in classrooms.

Claire McKeever

Communications Specialist

UNICEF Jordan

Email: cmckeever@unicef.org