UNICEF Ambassador Zade Dirani launches world’s first music therapy programme for children in refugee camps

26 Sept 2018, AZRAQ REFUGEE CAMP, Jordan: World-famous Jordanian pianist and UNICEF Regional Ambassador for Middle East and North Africa, Zade Dirani, launched today the world’s first music therapy programme specifically designed for children in a refugee camp at a UNICEF Makani centre in Azraq Refugee Camp.

Musiqati, or ‘My Music’, was first conceptualized by Zade Dirani during a visit to Za’atari Refugee Camp in 2016 and has been designed by music therapy experts in consultation with children and adults living in Syrian refugee camps in Jordan.

“I’m delighted to be here with the girls and boys in Azraq camp to launch the music therapy programme,” said UNICEF Ambassador Zade Dirani. “Our goal is to provide a music therapy model that is both effective and sustainable and can reach thousands of Syrian children in Jordan with the healing power of music. We don’t want to stop here. This programme could help children all over the world who have been traumatized by conflict, loss and displacement.”

Musiqati was piloted for a year in Makani centres in Azraq camp, and the final evaluation indicated that 65 per cent of child participants displayed significant progress in terms of their participation, ability to wait and take turns, decision-making, working with others, and ability to express themselves confidently.

“Evidence shows that music therapy is of great benefit to children in Makani centres. It is wonderful to see boys and girls laughing, playing music and just being children again,” said UNICEF Representative Robert Jenkins. “We are very grateful to Zade Dirani for the passion and commitment he has shown to make Musiqati a reality for thousands of vulnerable children.”

About Musiqati: The Musiqati programme is offered to Syrian children in Makani centres in Azraq and Za’atari refugee camps. The program helps Syrian girls and boys cope with trauma and loss by making music, while also enhancing their skills to communicate and express themselves, and group cooperation.

About Zade Dirani: Zade Dirani was appointed the UNICEF Regional Ambassador for the Middle East and North Africa Region in 2016.The founder of the “Zade Foundation for International Peace and Understanding,” Zade Dirani is known for his work to help young musicians promote peace and cultural understanding. Over the past years, he has worked with aspiring and world renowned musicians to spread the message of peace and co-existence, including a much-acclaimed concert for peace “One Night in Jordan,” where he was accompanied by musicians from some 40 countries. Referred by some as a ‘piano prodigy,’ Dirani has released several billboard charting albums, and performed around the world, including by invitation of the Jordanian Royal Family. He has also performed for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, the Dalai Lama and the late Nelson Mandela.

