28 Sep 2018

UNICEF Ambassador Zade Dirani launches world’s first music therapy programme for children in refugee camps

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 26 Sep 2018

26 Sept 2018, AZRAQ REFUGEE CAMP, Jordan: World-famous Jordanian pianist and UNICEF Regional Ambassador for Middle East and North Africa, Zade Dirani, launched today the world’s first music therapy programme specifically designed for children in a refugee camp at a UNICEF Makani centre in Azraq Refugee Camp.

Musiqati, or ‘My Music’, was first conceptualized by Zade Dirani during a visit to Za’atari Refugee Camp in 2016 and has been designed by music therapy experts in consultation with children and adults living in Syrian refugee camps in Jordan.

“I’m delighted to be here with the girls and boys in Azraq camp to launch the music therapy programme,” said UNICEF Ambassador Zade Dirani. “Our goal is to provide a music therapy model that is both effective and sustainable and can reach thousands of Syrian children in Jordan with the healing power of music. We don’t want to stop here. This programme could help children all over the world who have been traumatized by conflict, loss and displacement.”

Musiqati was piloted for a year in Makani centres in Azraq camp, and the final evaluation indicated that 65 per cent of child participants displayed significant progress in terms of their participation, ability to wait and take turns, decision-making, working with others, and ability to express themselves confidently.

“Evidence shows that music therapy is of great benefit to children in Makani centres. It is wonderful to see boys and girls laughing, playing music and just being children again,” said UNICEF Representative Robert Jenkins. “We are very grateful to Zade Dirani for the passion and commitment he has shown to make Musiqati a reality for thousands of vulnerable children.”

-Ends-

Video Assets
Musiqati video with Zade Dirani
• Arabic https://youtu.be/E0dJ_lLlzyg
• English https://youtu.be/qSOLSwi9p_k

NOTE TO EDITORS

About Musiqati: The Musiqati programme is offered to Syrian children in Makani centres in Azraq and Za’atari refugee camps. The program helps Syrian girls and boys cope with trauma and loss by making music, while also enhancing their skills to communicate and express themselves, and group cooperation.

About Zade Dirani: Zade Dirani was appointed the UNICEF Regional Ambassador for the Middle East and North Africa Region in 2016.The founder of the “Zade Foundation for International Peace and Understanding,” Zade Dirani is known for his work to help young musicians promote peace and cultural understanding. Over the past years, he has worked with aspiring and world renowned musicians to spread the message of peace and co-existence, including a much-acclaimed concert for peace “One Night in Jordan,” where he was accompanied by musicians from some 40 countries. Referred by some as a ‘piano prodigy,’ Dirani has released several billboard charting albums, and performed around the world, including by invitation of the Jordanian Royal Family. He has also performed for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, the Dalai Lama and the late Nelson Mandela.

For more information and interviews please contact:
Miraj Pradhan, UNICEF Jordan, Tel: +962 (0) 790 214 191 – mpradhan@unicef.org
Khetam Malkawi, UNICEF Jordan, Tel: +962 (0) 790039603 – kmalkawi@unicef.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.