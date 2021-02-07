UNICEF airlifts Yemeni conjoined twins to Jordan for specialized medical care

SANA’A/AMMAN, 6 February 2021 – Conjoined twins born in Sana’a, Yemen, in mid-December last year have been medically evacuated this morning to Amman, Jordan, where they will undergo a separation surgery, starting with an assessment.

Following the delivery of the conjoined twins to a 35-year old mother whose family earns their living from street vending in a market in Sana’a, doctors at the Al-Sabeen Children’s Hospital and health authorities in Sana’a made an urgent call to support the surgery to separate the twins and save their lives.

Today, the twins left Sana’a on an air ambulance, accompanied by both parents.

“Following weeks of arrangements, we are happy that the twins are now in a hospital in Jordan to be operated on”, said Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF Representative to Yemen. “They are now in the safe hands of a team of expert surgeons. We hope to see them back soon in Sana’a in good health”, Duamelle added.

Thanks to generous contributions from multiple private individual donors, UNICEF was able to cover the medical and logistical expenses of this operation.

“We are truly grateful to all the people who have sent in donations, the doctors and the team at the hospital in Amman, the Jordanian authorities and many others who have made this possible to give a better chance in life to these children,” said Duamelle.

Yemen’s health system is in tatters. Almost six years after conflict escalated in March 2015, only half of health facilities are functional and those that are running face severe shortages in medicine, equipment and staff.

UNICEF calls for concerted efforts to prevent the complete collapse of the health system in Yemen so that children and women across the country can have access to essential health services.

Media contacts

Joe English

UNICEF New York

Tel: +1 917 893 0692

Email: jenglish@unicef.org

Bismarck Swangin

UNICEF Yemen

Tel: +967 712 223 161

Email: bswangin@unicef.org