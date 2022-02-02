UNHCR welcomes new funding from Japan to support refugees in Jordan

As the Middle East continues to face challenges related to large-scale protracted displacement and the shock of COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Japan has renewed its commitment to support refugees in Jordan with USD 4,925,925. This contribution will allow UNHCR Jordan to further support the Government of Jordan and assist refugees who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR Jordan has observed an increase in gender inequality and gender-based violence as well as risks faced by children such as school drop-out and child labor. These compounded challenges are reversing years of progress achieved before the pandemic. In 2021, through the support of donors, UNHCR has been able to combat some of these effects through offering refugees both face-to-face and remote counselling to facilitate access to key services, and will continue to do so over the coming year.

As such, the generous contribution from the Japanese government will enable UNHCR to provide protection services for refugees including the most vulnerable groups, such as children and gender-based violence survivors. Funding will also go towards improving shelter and enhance community-based protection mechanisms.

“Increased vulnerability among refugee populations in Jordan necessitates a strong response. We welcome the support from the Japanese government, as we strive to offset the inequalities provoked by the pandemic” said UNHCR’s Representative in Jordan, Dominik Bartsch.

In addition, funding from Japan will support UNHCR to strengthen its community-based approach to protection. Through a network of community centres located throughout the Kingdom, UNHCR seeks to actively engage refugees in decisions impacting their lives and strengthen links with Jordanian host communities. In the current context of COVID-19, community centres have been key to provide refugees with information about a range of services including health, protection, non-food item distributions and livelihood opportunities.

UNHCR is grateful for the support from the Japanese people and welcomes the continued partnership with the Japanese embassy, to assist most vulnerable refugees in Jordan.