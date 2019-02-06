UNHCR supports Jordanian National Aid Fund Expansion

Building on their joint cooperation, , the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR and the Government of Jordan are continuing to work together as part of the National Aid Fund [NAF] expansion project, which aims to dramatically increase number of vulnerable households supported through its cash transfer programme by 2021.

Since 2017, UNHCR, who assists some 32,500 vulnerable refugee families on a monthly basis with its cash-assistance programme, has regularly engaged with the NAF to discuss areas of mutual concern for providing social protection to vulnerable populations, across the Kingdom. As part of the technical working group, alongside the World Bank and other UN partners, UNHCR is working closely with technical experts at NAF to build their expertise and capacity.

By providing IT equipment, including 300 tablets and printer worth over 200,000JODs, UNHCR’s support will enable NAF field staff to register additional vulnerable Jordanians and expand the national assistance scheme. Additionally, through the support from the Dutch Government, UNHCR will be funding a technical consultant at NAF as they navigate towards a robust and comprehensive system.

The Government of Jordan’s generosity in hosting large numbers of refugees with limited resources continues to impact systems and infrastructure throughout the Kingdom. UNHCR is therefore committed in its continued support to the Government, through initiatives such as the NAF, to strengthen services for all vulnerable populations in Jordan whether refugees or part of the host community