UNHCR Situation of Refugees in Jordan - Quarterly Analysis Q1 2022

The situation of refugees in Jordan is a quarterly analysis which started in Q1 2022 to monitor changes in vulnerability for refugees residing in host communities. Building on UNHCR’s Vulnerability Assessment Framework (VAF) Report conducted in 2021, the analysis takes a sectoral approach in examining the hardships facing refugees, with an in-depth look at the economy. Future analyses will be conducted on a quarterly basis using a panel methodology to assess the same refugee households over time.