UNHCR - Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance Mid-Year Post-Distribution Monitoring Report 2021

This report presents the results from the 2021 mid-year Post-Distribution (PDM) exercise of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ (UNHCR) multi-purpose cash assistance programme in Jordan. Jordan hosts close to three quarters of a million refugees, most living outside of camps. In this context, cash assistance is one of the most important social protection tools in humanitarian response.

Samuel Hall was commissioned by UNHCR to assess the degree to which cash recipients rely on negative coping strategies to meet their basic needs in Jordan. With profiles of interviewed beneficiaries and their spending patterns; the report discusses the impact of the monthly basic needs cash assistance on factors such as negative coping mechanisms, food security, housing, and debt. In the final section, the report discusses the cash recipients’ perceptions of cash transfer modalities and the UNHCR complaints mechanism, followed by a presentation of key monitoring indicators.