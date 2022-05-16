UNHCR MENA Regional Cash Assistance Update Q4 (October - December 2021)

Key Highlights

4.1 million unique individuals 1reached with all modalities of cash assistance from January to December 2021

2.9 million unique individuals reached with multi-purpose cash assistance from January to December 2021, including 826,391 individuals who received emergency cash assistance

$308.7 million*distributed via all modes of cash assistance from January to December 2021, out of which $178.8 million was to Syrians and $129.9 million to people of other nationalities.

Background and operational highlights

During the fourth quarter of 2021, cash assistance was implemented in 15 MENA operations3 as well as Turkey4, all of which delivered multi-purpose cash assistance(MPCA) for basic needs as well as one-off emergency support. In addition, livelihood grants were delivered in Egypt, Mauritania, Morocco and Turkey, health grants in Jordan, education grants in Jordan, Lebanon, Mauritania, Morocco and Turkey, and sheltergrantsin Lebanon and Yemen, in addition to other sectoral support such as cash for youth/adolescents and survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) in Turkey.

Additional support to address the economic impacts of COVID-19 continued throughout Q4 in nine operations (Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Mauritania, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey), compared to 14 countries at the end of 2020, due in large part to the streamlining of the COVID-19 response into regular planned activities.