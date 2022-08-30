UNHCR MENA Mid-Year Regional Cash Assistance Update (January - June 2022)

Key Highlights

2.2 million unique individuals reached with all modalities? of cash assistance from January to June 2022.

out of which:

2 million unique individuals were reached with multi-purpose cash assistance, and 205,000 individuals assisted with other types of sectoral cash assistance, including grants towards education, livelinoods, health and shelter.

$121.3 million distributed via all modes of cash assistance from January to June 2022, out of which $78 million was to Syrians and $43.3 million to people of other nationalities.

An additional 1.5 million individuals received $26.2 million in cash assistance for winterization in 2022. For more information, please refer to the Final Report for UNHCR' 2021-2022 Regional Winterization Assistance Plan for the Syria and Iraq Situations.

Background and operational highlights

During the first half of 2022, cash assistance was implemented in 14 MENA operations? as well as Túrkiye,* all of which delivered multi- purpose cash assistance (MPCA) for basic needs. In addition, livelinood grants were delivered in Egypt, Mauritania, Morocco and Túrkiye, health grants in Egypt and Jordan, education grants in Egypt, Lebanon, Mauritania, Morocco and Túrkiye, and shelter grants in Lebanon and Yemen.

Other sectoral support such as Cash for Protection (GBV/UASC) and Cash for Work were delivered in Egypt and Jordan, as well as cash support for Voluntary Repatriation in Mauritania.

Contributions from the private sector towards UNHCR'"s growing Refugee Zakat Fund also continued, with approximately $18.5 million raised as of mid-year. In MENA, this is providing ongoing support to people of concern in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Mauritania and Yemen.