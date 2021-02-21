UNHCR Jordan: Zaatari Refugee Camp - Factsheet, January 2021

Zaatari Camp is under the joint administration of the Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate (SRAD) and UNHCR. As the lead agency for refugees in Jordan, UNHCR is also covering Camp Coordination, which includes overall strategic and intercamp operational coordination as well as within the sector working groups.

UNHCR is the lead on Protection, Health, Shelter and Site Planning, Security, Community Mobilization, Basic Needs, and Livelihoods.

Close to Jordan's northern border with Syria, Zaatari has become emblematic of Syrians' displacement across the Middle East following its establishment in 2012. Since then, the camp's evolution from a small collection of tents into an urban settlement reflects both the needs and aspirations of the camp's residents and a transition to a more predictable, cost-effective, and participatory platform for the delivery of assistance.