UNHCR Jordan: Zaatari Refugee Camp - Factsheet, December 2020

Zaatari is home to 78,398 Syrian refugees:

nearly 20% under five years old 19,243 children enrolled in 32 schools

58 community centers offering activities

30% female-headed households

4,105 refugees engaged in Incentive-Based Volunteering (IBV), with 37% female

4,361 weekly health consultations on average

13,773 refugees have active work permits, with 23% female

Zaatari Camp is under the joint administration of the Syrian Refugee Affairs Directorate (SRAD) and UNHCR. As the lead agency for refugees in Jordan, UNHCR is also covering Camp Coordination, which includes overall strategic and inter-camp operational coordination as well as within the sector working groups. UNHCR is the lead on Protection, Health, Shelter and Site Planning, Security, Community Mobilization, Basic Needs, and Livelihoods.

Zaatari, close to Jordan's northern border with Syria, has become emblematic of Syrians' displacement across the Middle East following its establishment in 2012. Since then, the evolution of the camp from a small collection of tents into an urban settlement of some 76,000 persons, reflects both the needs and aspirations of the camp's residents and a transition to a more predictable, cost-effective, and participatory platform for the delivery of assistance.