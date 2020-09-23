Jordan + 5 more
UNHCR Jordan: TVET Assessment - All Nationalities (September 2020)
Attachments
Introduction
- UNHCR seeks the support of different donors and stakeholders to provide accredited opportunities to equip the refugee and Jordanian youths with the skills needed to enter the labour market and to bridge the gap between education and livelihood.
- TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) opportunities are vital in order to empower youth (especially females) supporting them to be more independent, self-reliant, and resilient and enhancing ‘economic inclusion’.
- There is a need to harmonize TVET , reduce duplication and inefficient resource utilization, and enhance labour market outcomes.
- UNHCR’s Livelihoods unit has seen an increase in requests to support outreach to refugees aged 18-35.
- It has been noted that the number of Syrian refugees interested in training opportunities gets lower and lower.
- Refugee requests for training opportunities are not looking for the available trainings or not under the available conditions.
- It became essential to have an assessment of refugee TVET needs.